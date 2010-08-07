A Comprehensive PC Cleaner Improved
Wise Care 365
is definitely the preferred option for billions of Windows users who want to keep their Windows PC at peak performance
. Speed up a slow computer and free up more valuable hard disk space in seconds.
- Remove invalid Windows registry entries, easily back up and restore Windows registry.
- Clean Windows temporary files, clean browsers (IE, Edge - including the chromium-based version, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Opera, Safari, etc.) caches, download history, browsing history, Cookies, passwords. Wise Care 365 can also clean invalid shortcuts, recent use traces, useless files created by other applications.
- Scan whole system to clean files with specific extensions.